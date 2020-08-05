Robert Downey Jr., Team Downey Set Apple Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a drama that hails from Adam Perlman as well as Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey production company.

The Downeys and Amanda Burrell will executive produce on behalf of Team Downey, with Robert also potentially playing a supporting role. Perlman will serve as writer and executive producer. Michael Lista will co-executive produce.

The series is based on Lista’s Toronto Life article “The Sting.” It follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.

The show marks the latest Team Downey television project. The company currently produces the HBO drama “Perry Mason,” which was recently renewed for a second season. They are also producing the upcoming Netflix series “Sweet Tooth,” which was ordered to series earlier this year. Two-time Academy Award nominee Robert is best known for being the bedrock of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his role as Tony Stark, appearing in the “Iron Man” franchise and numerous other films in the MCU. Should he sign on for a role in the show, it would mark his first regular TV role in 20 years. Susan is a noted producer whose past credits include “The Brave One,” “Gothika,” “House of Wax.”

Team Downey and Downey Jr. are repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

Perlman was most recently a writer on “Billions,” on which he eventually rose to the rank of executive producer. His other credits include “The Good Wife” and “The Newsroom.” He is also developing the Sports Illustrated article “This Hockey Mogul Was 17. Got a Problem With That?” into the feature “The Trashers.”

He is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen. Lista is repped by Gersh and Goldenberg Nahmias LLP.

Those at Team Downey are the latest high-profile creators to get into business with Apple. The streaming arm of the tech giant has already put out shows with numerous A-listers, including fellow MCU alum Chris Evans in “Defending Jacob.” Others include Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show,” Hailee Steinfeld in “Dickinson,” and Jason Momoa in “See.” Apple is also developing a number of other big name projects, including a Hedy Lamarr series with Gal Gadot.

(Pictured: Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.)