Rob and Michele Reiner’s New Production Company Ink Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television

Rob and Michele Reiner have inked a multi-year overall producing and directing deal with Warner Bros. Television through a newly formed production company under the revived Castle Rock banner.

Rob Reiner founded Castle Rock Entertainment in 1987; the indie company produced more than 125 films, including “When Harry Met Sally,” “A Few Good Men,” “Miss Congeniality” and “The Shawshank Redemption.” On the TV side, Castle Rock notably produced “Seinfeld.” The company was acquired in 1993 by Turner, which is now part of WarnerMedia-owned Warner Bros.

The deal marks Rob Reiner’s first overall TV production and directing deal in his career. The Academy Award-nominated and DGA-nominated director is known for “A Few Good Men,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Misery,” “The Princess Bride,” “Stand By Me” and “This Is Spinal Tap,” not to mention his Emmy-winning work on “All in the Family.” He teamed up with his wife Michele, a professional photographer, in 2016 to produce the Woody Harrelson and Tommy Lee Jones-starrer “Shock and Awe,” which centered on the lead-up to the Iraq War.

