Vampire Soap Opera From ‘Riverdale’ Team Scores ABC Pilot Order

ABC has given out a pilot order to the drama “The Brides,” which is described as a vampire soap opera.

The project is further described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and

their nontraditional family.

The show hails from the team behind “Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and the upcoming “Katy Keene,” with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set to write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Maggie Kiley, who has directed episodes of “Riverdale” and “Sabrina” in addition to the “Katy Keene” pilot, will direct the pilot for “The Brides” in addition to executive producing. Warner Bros. Television, where both Berlanti Productions and Aguirre-Sacasa are under overall deals, will produce.

“The Brides” was first put into development at NBC in 2015 with a pilot production commitment, though that version ultimately did not move forward. This is a new version of the project, which was first confirmed to be in development again in October though no network was attached at that time. It is now the second supernatural drama that Aguirre-Sacasa has in the works, as he also has “The Shelley Society” pilot in the works at HBO Max.

News of the pilot order comes as little surprise, as Variety reported in September that ABC was looking for primetime soaps this pilot season. The push into the genre comes at the direction of ABC Entertainment head Karey Burke, who is making a concerted effort to recapture ABC’s female audience. ABC previously scored major successes with primetime soaps like the original “Dynasty,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Revenge,” all of which ran for multiple seasons, with those first two series also garnering numerous Emmys and Golden Globes.

(Pictured: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa)