‘Riverdale’ Suspended After Production Member Was in Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Elaine Low

Riverdale

Production of “Riverdale” has been suspended after a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, according to Warner Bros. Television. It is not clear whether that person is part of the cast or the crew.

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation,” said a Warner Bros. TV spokesperson.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production on ‘Riverdale’ is currently suspended.”

“Riverdale” is not the only U.S. television production to be impacted by the rapid spread of the disease. A crew member who worked on the upcoming Fox series “neXt” tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Chicago. Disney Television Studios, which produces “neXt,” says it is working to contact all individuals who came into contact with the affected crew member.

Meanwhile, CBS’ “Survivor” has suspended production of Season 41, which was slated to start filming in Fiji later in March, over the “growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19.”

  Riverdale

    'Riverdale' Suspended After Production Member Was in Contact With Coronavirus Patient

    Production of "Riverdale" has been suspended after a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, according to Warner Bros. Television. It is not clear whether that person is part of the cast or the crew. "We have been made aware that

