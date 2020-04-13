‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Sets Quibi High School Drama ‘Good Boys and True’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creative mind behind Warner Bros. Television’s multiple Archie comics-based series, is returning to his roots for his next project.

The “Riverdale” showrunner is developing a drama based on his 2008 play “Good Boys and True” at Quibi, Variety has learned exclusively. He will co-write and executive produce the series alongside fellow “Riverdale” scribe Greg Murray.

Described as a suspenseful drama about class, sexuality and identity which explores the dark side of privilege, “Good Boys and True” follows six people drawn together by a disturbing videotape that surfaces on the campus of the elite preparatory academy St. Joe’s School for Boys in the fall of 1988.

The prospective series is being produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where the producer inked a substantial, multi-year overall deal in 2019. Aguirre-Sacasa is also currently the showrunner of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” the fourth season of which is slated for later this year.

News of the series being in the works comes exactly a week since Quibi launched its short-form content to the world. According to preliminary estimates, the app was downloaded around 300,000 times on its first day of launch which, for comparison, represents approximately 7.5% of Disney Plus’ day 1 download count for the same territories.

Just this morning, it was reported that Quibi has surpassed 1 million total downloads.

The platform, run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, launched with a lineup of 50 shows and “chapterized” movies designed for mobile-only viewing. Those included “Survive” starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins; “Most Dangerous Game” starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz; “Punk’d” hosted by Chance the Rapper; and “Chrissy’s Court” starring Chrissy Teigen.

In terms of its development slate, Quibi is also eyeing up an animated comedy from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” writer Steve Leff, and a thriller from “A Discovery of Witches” showrunner Kate Brooke.