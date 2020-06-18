Ricky Velez Sets HBO Comedy Pilot With ‘King of Staten Island’ Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian Ricky Velez has set up a comedy pilot at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively.

Velez will serve as co-writer and co-executive producer on the half-hour project, with Judd Apatow also co-writing and executive producing. Judah Miller will serve as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner. All three recently worked together on the film “The King of Staten Island.”

“Judd, Judah and HBO have all produced some of my favorite television,” Velez said. “Getting the opportunity to work with them together is mind-blowing. In the words of Nas, ‘Queens get the money’.”

This marks the latest collaboration between Velez and Apatow. Velez recently worked on Apatow’s film “The King of Staten Island” as an actor and co-producer, playing the role of Oscar. He also previously appeared in an episode of HBO’s “Crashing,” which Apatow executive produced and directed. Apatow will next executive produce Velez’s first HBO comedy special, which will tape later this year.

“Ricky’s contributions as a creative co-producer on ‘The King of Staten Island’ were invaluable. I am thrilled to get the chance to collaborate with him and Judah Miller again on Ricky’s first HBO series.”

Velez was previously named as one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch. He is known for his appearances on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” as well as a guest role on the Netflix series “Master of None.” As a comic, he has appeared on “This Week at the Comedy Cellar” and was named New York’s Funniest Comedian by Caroline’s Comedy Club.

In addition to his hit theatrical films like “The 40 Year Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” “The Big Sick,” and “Trainwreck,” Apatow has collaborated with HBO on multiple projects. Along with “Crashing,” he worked on HBO’s critically-acclaimed series “Girls” as well as “Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh,” “The Zen Diaries of Gary Shandling,” and “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers.”

Miller was an executive producer on “The King of Staten Island” and served as showrunner on “Crashing.” Prior to that, he was the showrunner and executive producer on the USA Network series “Playing House.” His other credits include “Vice Principals,” “American Dad!,” and “King of the Hill.”

Velez is repped by ICM, WME (touring), Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Morris Yorn. Apatow is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Miller is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Rohner & Walerstein Law Firm