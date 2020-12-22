Rick Squire, Director and Network Marketing Executive, Dies at 68

Rick Squire, a director and former marketing executive for CBS, NBC and Fox Broadcasting Co., died Dec. 17 at his home in Long Beach, Calif. He was 68.

Squire most recently had been working with former NBC marketing chief Vince Manze’s InVinceable Marketing on the promotional and marketing campaigns for the soon-to-launch Discovery Plus streaming service.

Squire worked as a director of special projects for NBC’s promotion department from 1982-1985. He also directed a handful of pilots, series and live events including a Christmas event for Disneyland.

Squire joined Fox as senior VP of creative marketing in 2000. He steered campaigns for such series as “24,” “That ’70s Show,” “Malcolm in the Middle” and “American Idol” before leaving in 2003.

Squire also launched Planet 3 Entertainment, a creative boutique that produced promotional campaigns for numerous broadcast and cable networks. The banner was active in the 1990s and again from 2004 to 2011.

Squire earned multiple Clio and Promax honors for his work over the years. He began his career at Westinghouse/Group W as an on-air promo writer and director. He worked as a writer, producer and director in marketing and promotion for CBS from 1987 to 2001.