Adult Swim Announces ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Return Date

Rick and Morty HBO Max
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO Max

Adult Swim has announced that the second half of Season 4 of “Rick and Morty” will premiere on May 3 at 11:30 p.m.

The announcement was made today alongside a new trailer for the season’s remaining five episodes. Set to the upbeat chant of Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town,” the footage offers fans a peek at the misadventures awaiting the grandfather-grandson duo, featuring the two donning mech suits, shooting giant slimy bugs and diving into vats of acid.

April Fool’s Day is an old stomping ground for “Rick and Morty.” Three years ago today, Adult Swim premiered the third season of the series as a surprise for its devoted fans.

“Rick and Morty” continues to be one of the largest success stories for Adult Swim. The Season 3 finale scored a 3.9 rating in adults 18-24 and a 3.2 in adults 18-34 in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers, the highest ratings in network history. In 2018, Adult Swim ordered a 70-episode renewal. The current season only represents the first seventh of upcoming episodes.

The first three seasons of the show will be available on HBO Max when WarnerMedia’s new streaming service launches in May. Hulu will continue to stream the show as well, with the latest seasons reaching both platforms five months after the season finale airs.

Last fall, Variety interviewed the show co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland and voice actors Sarah Chalke and Spencer Gonzales ahead of the Season 4 premiere.

Watch the new trailer for the remaining half of Season 4 below.

