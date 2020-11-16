Richard Schiff Hospitalized for COVID-19; ‘The Good Doctor’ Continues Production

“The Good Doctor” and “West Wing” star Richard Schiff revealed on Monday that he has been hospitalized for COVID-19, but maintained that he is “showing some improvement every day.”

Schiff had previously tweeted on Nov. 10 that he and his wife, Sheila Kelley — who also has a recurring role on “The Good Doctor” — had tested positive for the virus on Election Day, Nov. 3.

On Monday, in a tweet quoting his Nov. 10 post, Schiff wrote: “Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me. I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all.”

Meanwhile, Variety has confirmed that “The Good Doctor” has continued production on the series in Vancouver, with the filming schedule being adjusted to accommodate the absence of Schiff and Kelley.

Kelley also posted about Schiff’s hospitalization on Instagram, writing: “The last 72 hours have been tough. LOML @therichardschiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir. Thank you all for the prayers and love. We feel them. He’s doing better. Getting stronger.”

In the same post, Kelley mentioned that their son, Gus, also has COVID-19. “My son and I are still riding this strange covid coaster of up and then down and all around,” she wrote. “I have never experienced anything like this before in my life. One minute I’m feeling pretty good and the next I’m struggling to breathe.”

Though Kelley is not sure where they caught the virus, writing “Could have been the gym. Could’ve been take out. It’s impossible to know,” she encouraged her fans to stay safe.

“Keep masking up. Washing hands. Stay away from this virus,” Kelley wrote.

Deadline was the first to report the news of “The Good Doctor” remaining in production.