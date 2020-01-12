Richard Linklater Animal Rescue Docuseries Ordered to Series at CBS All Access

Streaming service CBS All Access has ordered to series an original 10-episode animal rescue docuseries executive produced by filmmaker Richard Linklater and Bill Guttentag.

“The Untitled Richard Linklater Project” will explore the “colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through moving, humorous and powerful stories of animals and the humans who love them,” focusing its efforts in Linklater’s hometown of Austin, Texas.

“I come to this project hoping to shine a light on the folks I’ve met who are making a difference everyday in the lives of unwanted, abused and disabled animals,” said Linklater. “What strikes me most is the joy and discovery on both sides of the relationship between the animals and their human caregivers. These are inspirational stories that I believe will be a positive force in the world. I’m grateful to CBS All Access for their support in this adventure.”

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Dr. Phil’s Stage 29, Linklater’s Detour Filmproduction and Guttentag and Nayeema Raza’s 1891 Productions. Alongside Linklater and Guttentag as exec producers are Dr. Phil McGraw and Jay McGraw of Stage 29, and Julia Eisenman. Nayeema Raza will co-executive produce the series.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Richard, one of the most creative and ambitious artists of our time,” said Julie McNamara, CBS All Access’ exec vice president of original content. “His profound passion for animals – and the humans devoted to them – is apparent, as he reveals rich, nuanced stories, nowhere more emotional, hilarious, or revealing of character than through these dynamic, and sometimes unconventional, relationships. Richard’s unique brand and keen eye will make an excellent addition to CBS All Access’s early expansion into unscripted programming.”