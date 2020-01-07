Richard Dreyfuss to Appear in ‘Celebrity Bake Off’ in the U.K.

A celebrity edition of popular British cooking format “Bake Off” has added an Oscar-winner to its ingredients. Richard Dreyfuss is in the lineup for “The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer,” which will air later this year.

The celeb-infused version of the show is a key element in U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s annual Stand up to Cancer charity fundraising push.

“Jaws” and “American Grafitti” star Dreyfuss won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in “The Goodbye Girl” in the late 1970s and was nominated again for “Mr Holland’s Opus“ in 1995. He has also won Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

The U.S. star will join a range of fellow celebrities hoping to win the Star Baker apron on “The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.”

Documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux will also take part, as will others including tennis player Johanna Konta, singer-songwriter James Blunt, “The Inbetweeners” star James Buckley, British actor and presenter Kelly Brook, and comedians Mo Gilligan and Russell Howard.

The five-part series will air in the U.K. in 2020. It is produced by Love Productions.

“’The Great Celebrity Bake Off’ is a key ingredient in our Stand Up To Cancer recipe,” said Sarah Lazenby, head of formats and features at Channel 4. “We’ve seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials.

“We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers, there’s never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent.”