×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Richard Dreyfuss to Appear in ‘Celebrity Bake Off’ in the U.K.

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Richard Dreyfuss
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

A celebrity edition of popular British cooking format “Bake Off” has added an Oscar-winner to its ingredients. Richard Dreyfuss is in the lineup for “The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer,” which will air later this year.

The celeb-infused version of the show is a key element in U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s annual Stand up to Cancer charity fundraising push.

“Jaws” and “American Grafitti” star Dreyfuss won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in “The Goodbye Girl” in the late 1970s and was nominated again for “Mr Holland’s Opus“ in 1995. He has also won Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

The U.S. star will join a range of fellow celebrities hoping to win the Star Baker apron on “The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.”

Documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux will also take part, as will others including tennis player Johanna Konta, singer-songwriter James Blunt, “The Inbetweeners” star James Buckley, British actor and presenter Kelly Brook, and comedians Mo Gilligan and Russell Howard.

The five-part series will air in the U.K. in 2020. It is produced by Love Productions.

“’The Great Celebrity Bake Off’ is a key ingredient in our Stand Up To Cancer recipe,” said Sarah Lazenby, head of formats and features at Channel 4. “We’ve seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials.

“We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers, there’s never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent.”

More TV

  • Katy Keene -- "Pilot" -- Image

    'Katy Keene': TV Review

    “Katy Keene” may be set in the Archie Comics universe. But it’s a long way from “Riverdale.” That point is made, first, by a series-opening sequence in which Katy (Lucy Hale) announces “Welcome to New York!” while watching her roommate, a drag queen (Jonny Beauchamp), perform; only moments before, the Taylor Swift song “Welcome to [...]

  • Chef Gordon Ramsay participates in National

    Gordon Ramsay Developing Single-Camera Chef Comedy at Fox

    Gordon Ramsay is cooking up something funny at Fox. The famous chef, who already has multiple unscripted shows on the network, is developing a single-camera comedy about, you guessed it, a chef. The project has received a script order from Fox and also hails from writing executive producers Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, as well [...]

  • Schitts Creek Season 6

    'Schitt's Creek' Boss on How 'Six Feet Under,' 'Friends' Inspired His Final Season

    It’s a bittersweet time for “Schitt’s Creek” fans. The Canadian comedy that just scored its first Emmy nomination is entering into its sixth season with central characters planning a wedding, yet the season is the show’s final one. “I understand how optically we look kind of fresh, and we are, but it’s six season — [...]

  • Patricia Arquette Golden Globes

    Patricia Arquette Joins Apple Drama Series 'Severance'

    Patricia Arquette has signed on for a starring role in the upcoming Apple drama series “Severance,” Variety has confirmed. The news comes a day after Arquette won a Golden Globe for her role in the Hulu limited series “The Act.” She joins previously announced “Severance” star Adam Scott. The series is a workplace drama that introduces [...]

  • Editorial use only. ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE

    How Golden Globes Ratings Stack Up Against Oscars, Emmys, Grammys

    The 2020 Golden Globes ratings went the way of seemingly all awards show these days, dipping to 18.3 million total viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49. Although last night’s Ricky Gervais-hosted show was only down 2% on 2019, according to Nielsen live-plus same day numbers, it still represented an eight-year viewership low for [...]

  • The New Pope HBO

    'The New Pope': TV Review

    Three years ago, Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Young Pope” crash-landed onto American airwaves. The Italian auteur’s series, which envisioned a sharp-tongued New Yorker bringing the Holy See to heel, was so surreal that it tended to elicit responses of confusion and revulsion from mainstream observers, but for those on its wavelength, it was both an aptly-timed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad