‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley Test Positive for COVID-19

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley have tested positive for COVID-19. Production for the upcoming season has been suspended, a spokesperson for Bravo confirmed to Variety.

A source told TMZ that cast members “did not contract COVID on set,” and “all three ladies are in the end stages of the virus and should be OK.”

Bravo’s hit reality series began shooting its 11th season at the end of October with statewide COVID-19 protocols in place, including frequent testing of cast and crew members and temperature checks on set. Even with these safety measures in place, production halted last week after a crew member tested positive for the virus.

Richards, who is the only remaining original cast member of the “Beverly Hills” franchise, was joined by her sister Hilton for Season 11. Hilton has been announced to appear as a “friend of the housewives,” rather than a full-fledged cast member, a source told Variety in October. Their other sister, Kim Richards, also starred in the first five seasons of the show but now only appears in a limited guest capacity. Due to her sisters starring on the show, rumors have circulated around Hilton joining “The Housewives,” which she has made appearances on in seasons past.

Kemsley, swimwear designer and wife of former vice-chairman of English football club Tottenham Hotspur, has starred on the franchise since its seventh season in 2016.

Season 11 cast members also include Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and new housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff, who is the first-ever Asian American cast member of the franchise.