‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Netflix

A live-action “Resident Evil” series has been picked up at Netflix.

The streamer has given an eight episode order to the one-hour series, which is based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. Constantin Films, which produced the six-film franchise based on the games, will serve as the studio behind the series. News that a “Resident Evil” series was in development at Netflix was first reported early last year.

Andrew Dabb will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Dabb most recently served as showrunner on multiple seasons of the hit CW series “Supernatural,” which is set to conclude this fall after 15 seasons.

“’Resident Evil’ is my favorite game of all time,” Dabb said. “I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever ‘Resident Evil’ series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of ‘Resident Evil’ fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

The story of the series will unfold across two timelines: In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

In the second timeline, well over a decade into the future, there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Bronwen Hughes will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series. Along with Dabb, Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film will also executive produce, as will Mary Leah Sutton. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz will produce.

The first “Resident Evil” game was released in 1996. Since then, the game and the multiple new entries in the franchise have sold over 100 million copies worldwide. In addition, the film franchise has grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. There are also “Resident Evil” animated films, comic books, novels, and theme park attractions.