Republican National Convention Night 2 Ticks Up From Opening Night in Early Numbers

The second night of the Republican National Convention preformed better than the first, at least according to early Nielsen numbers.

After opening night drew 4.9 million total viewers across the three broadcast networks, night 2 delivered 5.2 million, with a marked bump for NBC in particular. NBC, which narrowly lost out to ABC on Monday night, surged into the lead with 2.2 million viewers tuning in to its RNC coverage last night (a 29% increase from the opener), against ABC’s 1.7 million. CBS came third for a second night in a row with 1.3 million viewers.

The fuller picture for night 2 will become clearer later in the day when the cable news network numbers are available.

Both the 2020 DNC and RNC are on course to be substantially down on the last edition, which isn’t necessarily surprising given that much of this year’s conventions are pre-taped, and that television viewership as a whole has declined significantly in the last four years.

Night 2 of the RNC was top-lined by first lady Melania Trump, who touched on COVID-19 and the protests against police brutality and racial injustice which have been going on across the country.

“It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history,” she said.

But then added: “I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, “America’s Got Talent” topped broadcast with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.6 million total viewers. “Love Island” aired its second episode of season 2 to a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million viewers, a slight tick down in both metrics from the premiere earlier in the week.

Univision tied for second place overall on the night, with episodes of “Como Tu No Hay Dos” and “Medicos” scoring a 0.5 and a 0.4 rating respectively.