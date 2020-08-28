Republican National Convention Final Night Fails to Take Off in Early Numbers

The final night of the Republican National Convention, which headlined by a rambling 70-minute speech from President Trump, failed to score a big boost from the previous nights, at least according to early numbers.

Across the three major broadcast networks which covered the RNC’s curtain call, around 5.4 million viewers tuned in, which is up a fraction on the previous night, but down on night 2. For comparison, the final night of the Democratic National Convention last week had 5.8 million viewers at the same stage, but exactly how the two conventions match up will be clearer later in the day when the cable news numbers are added to the picture.

Looking at the networks individually, ABC led the way with 2.3 million total viewers, followed by NBC with 1.8 million. CBS came third for the fourth night in a row with 1.3 million pairs of eyeballs tuning in.

Both the 2020 DNC and RNC are on course to be substantially down on the last edition, which isn’t necessarily surprising given that much of this year’s conventions are pre-taped, and that television viewership as a whole has declined significantly in the last four years.

Elsewhere on Thursday night, “Big Brother” continued its run at the top of the ratings charts, scoring a 1.0 among adults 18-49 and drawing just over 4 million total viewers. “Love Island” followed that up with a 0.4 and 1.7 million viewers, which represents an up tick in both metrics from last episode.

The CW aired a new episode of “Mysteries Decoded” to a 0.2 rating and 860,000 viewers, followed by a “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” replay, which scored a 0.1 and 732,000 viewers.