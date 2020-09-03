‘Reno 911!’ Quibi Revival Renewed for Season 2

The rather incompetent folks at the Reno Sheriff’s Department are coming back for more antics.

Quibi has renewed its revival of “Reno 911!” for a second season, right as the first season on the short form content platform comes to an end.

The revival, which is produced by Comedy Central Productions, recently received a pair of Emmy noms in the short form categories, including an acting nod for co-creator Kerri Kenney-Silver, who plays Deputy Trudy Wiegel. Fellow co-creators Robert Ben Garant and Thomas Lennon will be back to write and star in the new season.

“We are thrilled about the pick-up, but we’re even more thrilled about getting to leave our living rooms for the first time in 5 months,” said all three series co-creators in a statement.

They will be joined once more by Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, and Carlos Alazraqui, who all starred in the original series. Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong — who joined the show later in its run — will also be featured.

According to Quibi, “Reno 911!” has been one of its top performing scripted series to date, remaining near the top of its trending shows list since its debut on May 4.

The original series ran from 2003 to 2009 on Comedy Central. The mockumentary-style show parodied the popular series “Cops” and followed the misadventures of a group of deputies working for the Reno Sheriff’s Department. “Reno 911!” was unique in that most of the dialogue was unscripted, with the cast frequently improvising their lines. A feature film, “Reno 911!: Miami,” was released in 2007.

Peter Principato of Artists First executive produces the revived series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Wendi McClendon-Covey will also produce.