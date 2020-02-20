‘Reno 911!’ Main Cast to Reunite for Quibi Revival

Nobody’s goofin’ about this.

The entire main cast of “Reno 911!” is now confirmed to be returning for the show’s upcoming seventh season at Quibi. It was previously announced that co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Keri Kenney-Silver would all be back for the show’s seventh season. They will now be joined by Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, and Carlos Alazraqui. Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong — who joined the show later in its run — will also be featured. Yarbrough and Birdsong were seen alongside Garant, Lennon, and Kenney-Silver in social media posts last week from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department, where filming was taking place.

The original series ran from 2003 to 2009 on Comedy Central. The mockumentary-style show parodied the popular series “Cops” and followed the misadventures of a group of deputies working for the Reno Sheriff’s Department. “Reno 911!” was unique in that most of the dialogue was unscripted, with the cast frequently improvising their lines. A feature film, “Reno 911!: Miami,” was released in 2007.

Garant, Lennon, and Kenney-Silver will write the new season in addition to starring. Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce the revived series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. McClendon-Covey will also produce. Comedy Central Productions, Comedy Central’s new studio-production arm, will produce.

Quibi launches April 6. The service will offer subscribers access to original short-form content in a mobile-only viewing experience. The service will have two pricing tiers at launch. The first will cost $4.99 with one pre-roll ad before each video segment — a 10-second ad if the video is less than 5 minutes and a 15-second ad for 5-10 minute videos. The ad-free option will cost $7.99