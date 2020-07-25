Hollywood Reacts to Regis Philbin’s Death: ‘His Joy Was Infectious’

After news broke this afternoon that legendary television host Regis Philbin had died, celebrities took to social media to share their memories and condolences.
Philbin, who was 88, was best known for hosting the morning talk show “Live!” as well as the hit game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” He was praised for his wit, personality and friendly interviewing style.
Fellow morning show host Hoda Kotb shared a photo of Philbin with her “Today” co-host Kathie Lee Gifford with the caption: “Heartbroken. We will miss you Regis.”
Late-night and current “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire“ host Jimmy Kimmel also tweeted a tribute, calling Philbin “a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched.”
Current “Live!” host Kelly Ripa shared a photo of herself and co-host Ryan Seacrest with Philbin, thanking him for allowing them to carry on the show’s legacy. “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years,” Ripa wrote. “We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”
Comedian Billy Eichner wrote that Philbin was “a real icon,” and that “nothing will ever top Regis and Kathie Lee Gifford as a morning show. Nothing!”
Actor Josh Gad reminisced about watching Philbin with his family during his childhood. “A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen,” Gad wrote.
Robert Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, wrote: “Regis graced us with warmth, humor and a self-deprecating wit, always bringing happiness to us all.”
Former “Good Day L.A.” host Jillian Barberie posted a photo of her and Philbin co-hosting “Live.” “It was a once in a lifetime moment to sit beside the king of improv TV,” Barberie wrote. “He was funny and gracious and warm.”
See more reactions below: