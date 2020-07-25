Hollywood Reacts to Regis Philbin’s Death: ‘His Joy Was Infectious’

After news broke this afternoon that legendary television host Regis Philbin had died, celebrities took to social media to share their memories and condolences.

Philbin, who was 88, was best known for hosting the morning talk show “Live!” as well as the hit game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” He was praised for his wit, personality and friendly interviewing style.

Fellow morning show host Hoda Kotb shared a photo of Philbin with her “Today” co-host Kathie Lee Gifford with the caption: “Heartbroken. We will miss you Regis.”

Heartbroken. We will miss you regis 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

Late-night and current “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire“ host Jimmy Kimmel also tweeted a tribute, calling Philbin “a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched.”

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

Current “Live!” host Kelly Ripa shared a photo of herself and co-host Ryan Seacrest with Philbin, thanking him for allowing them to carry on the show’s legacy. “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years,” Ripa wrote. “We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

Comedian Billy Eichner wrote that Philbin was “a real icon,” and that “nothing will ever top Regis and Kathie Lee Gifford as a morning show. Nothing!”

RIP REGIS!!! A real icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as a morning show. Nothing! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020

Actor Josh Gad reminisced about watching Philbin with his family during his childhood. “A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen,” Gad wrote.

This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on “Live” or leading “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis https://t.co/PoajN1yb3W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2020

Robert Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, wrote: “Regis graced us with warmth, humor and a self-deprecating wit, always bringing happiness to us all.”

We are heartbroken to hear that a long time colleague & friend, #regisphilbin passed away at the age of 88. Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit, always bringing happiness to us all. Our hearts go out to Joy and to his family. Rest In Peace, Regis. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 25, 2020

Former “Good Day L.A.” host Jillian Barberie posted a photo of her and Philbin co-hosting “Live.” “It was a once in a lifetime moment to sit beside the king of improv TV,” Barberie wrote. “He was funny and gracious and warm.”

Another highlight of my career was co-hosting with Regis on Live It was a once in a lifetime moment to sit beside the king of improv tv. He was funny and gracious and warm. Love to Joy and his family. #RIPREGIS pic.twitter.com/gDrdH4o2aY — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) July 25, 2020

See more reactions below:

The end of an era. A great friend and mentor. I will never forget your generosity of spirit sweet Regis. You changed my life and I will never forget the lessons you taught me. You showed me how to fly. May you Rest In Peace with the angels.#RIP #RegisPhilbin pic.twitter.com/rVOKVAF42v — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) July 25, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 25, 2020

Just learned of the passing of REGIS PHILBIN / he was such a friendly caring person / he was Mr NOTRE DAME! ⁦@NotreDame⁩ May Regis RIP pic.twitter.com/83SQTueUXF — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 25, 2020

Damn. Awful news. Regis Philbin was a friend and a mentor to me. I will never forget his kindness and support. He truly was a mensch. — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) July 25, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. A true icon, legend and someone who genuinely lived with love and laughter. R.I.P. — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) July 25, 2020

The young man went from an NBC page, to a messenger, to a parking lot attendant, to a writer, to a late night television host, to a morning television star. One of the most incredible career archs of man. RIP, Regis. pic.twitter.com/lYyjXBG2Qx — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 25, 2020

No one in broadcasting history defines “avuncular” more than Regis Philbin. He was a fully legendary TV host, yet I feel like he slipped me five-dollar bills at every Thanksgiving. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 25, 2020