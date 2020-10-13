Regina King to Produce Supernatural Drama ‘Slay’ in Development at CW

Regina King is set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at The CW, Variety has confirmed.

Titled “Slay,” the series focuses on Carson Jones. She is described as a bold, witty teenager with afro puffs, leather boots, seventies cool, and – thanks to her mother’s ancient African bloodline – supernatural gifts and the responsibility to use them to protect Virginia’s Historic Triangle (one of the most haunted areas in the country) from the forces of darkness.

Julian Johnson will write and co-executive produce, with Pam Veasey supervising and executive producing. Regina and her sister Reina King will executive produce via their production company, Royal Ties. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Regina is fresh off her Emmy win for her starring role in the HBO limited series “Watchmen.” It marked the fourth Emmy of her career, having previously won twice for “American Crime” and again for “Seven Seconds.” She also won an Academy Award in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk” in the best supporting actress category. She has become incresingly active as a producer in recent years, most recently executive producing the feature “One Night in Miami,” which also marked her feature directorial debut.

The project also reunites Veasey and King. Veasey, formerly the showrunner of “CSI: New York” and “CSI: Cyber,” wrote an ABC pilot two years ago about five African-American sisters who are all officers in the NYPD. King directed and executive produced the pilot. Veasey’s other credits include “L.A.’s Finest,” “Hap and Leonard,” and “The District.”

Deadline first reported the development news.