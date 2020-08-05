Regina Hall Boards ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Series at Hulu

How many perfect strangers are there left at this point?

Regina Hall is the latest star to add her name to Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” series, joining previously announced cast members Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Kidman, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, and Tiffany Boone, among others. News of Hall’s casting comes less than a week after Michael Shannon joined the party.

The show, which was greenlit by Hulu over a year ago now, is based on the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Hall currently stars in Showtime’s “Black Monday” opposite Don Cheadle. Her other TV credits include a multi-episode arc on HBO’s “Insecure” and the Fox sitcom “Grandfathered.” On the film side, her recent credits include “Shaft,” “The Hate U Give,” “Support the Girls,” and the breakout comedy hit “Girls Trip.”

“Nine Perfect Strangers” reunites a large chunk of the team behind “Big Little Lies.” Kidman will executive produce in addition to starring, with “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and David E. Kelley. Kelley both attached to exec produce.Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will serve as co-writers and co-showrunners.

Deadline was first to report the casting news.