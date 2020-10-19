Regina Hall Inks First-Look Deal With Showtime

Regina Hall is expanding her relationship with Showtime.

Fresh off her comedy series “Black Monday” being renewed for third season, Hall has inked a first-look deal with the premium cabler.

Under the new pact, Hall will develop and produce TV projects for Showtime via her production company, Rh Negative. Sources say she is poised to star in and executive produce an hourlong comedy special which is already in development under the deal.

News of the agreement was announced by Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive vice president of scripted programming.

“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said of the deal. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”

As previously mentioned, Hall’s collaboration with Showtime currently extends to two full seasons of the dark comedy series “Black Monday,” in which she stars opposite Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells. Next up for Hall on the TV front is occult drama “Master” at Amazon, and ensemble piece “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which is currently in production for Hulu.

“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” added Israel. “She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on ‘Black Monday, ‘she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”

Hall’s big screen credits include the “Scary Movie” franchise, box office hit “Girls Trip,” and powerful 2018 drama “Support the Girls.” She is repped by ICM Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.