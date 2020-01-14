ReFrame Announces 2019 TV Stamp Recipients, IMDbPro Partnership Renewal (EXCLUSIVE)

“Fleabag,” “Pose” and “Grey’s Anatomy” are among the recipients of the 2018-19 ReFrame Stamp for Television, Variety has learned exclusively.

Additionally, ReFrame and IMDbPro have extended their partnership through 2022.

The ReFrame Stamp for Television’s inaugural class of recipients was the 2017-18 television season. Then, the organization awarded 62 series the stamp. Now, only 21 series are receiving the new season’s stamp.

While that seems like a steep decline, ReFrame and IMDbPro have actually altered the decision-making process for which series receive the stamp. The first year, producers, studios and networks were allowed to submit for the stamp via an open call. Now, ReFrame and IMDbPro have created “a baseline and closed data set on which to more accurately compare yearly results.” In doing this, the organizations have found that only 22 series for the 2017-18 television season qualify for the stamp under the new metric. While all 62 series that originally earned it based on the original metric still keep their stamp, under the new metric, the drop-off in number of recipients between seasons is not nearly as great as it appears at first glance.

“The number of shows that got the stamp in the Top 100 most popular scripted series essentially flatlined between the 2017-18 season and the 2018-19 season. Ideally every TV show should have gender balanced production – every show should get the stamp,” Alison Emilio, director, ReFrame, told Variety.

According to ReFrame and IMDbPro’s new data collection methods for stamp recipients, 10 series have earned the stamp year-over-year. These are: FX’s “American Horror Story,” Netflix’s “GLOW” and “Orange is the New Black,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” the CW’s “The 100, “Jane The Virgin” and “Supergirl,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The other 11 series to earn the stamp for 2018-19 are the CW’s Hulu’s “The Act,” Fox’s “9-1-1,” Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman” and “When They See Us,” Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” FX’s “Pose,” Starz’s “Power,” CBS All Access’s “Star Trek: Discovery,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and CBC’s “Workin’ Moms.”

Breaking it down by network, Netflix earned the most stamps this time with four, while the CW follows closely behind with three. ABC, Amazon Prime Video, FX and Hulu each earned two.

Based on the new data collection methods the other dozen series that earned the stamp for the 2017-18 television season were FX’s “The Americans”; ABC’s “For The People, “The Middle,” “Once Upon a Time, “Scandal” and “Station 19”; AMC’s “Humans”; the CW’s “iZombie”; Netflix’s “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”; CBS’s “Madam Secretary”; Amazon’s “Picnic at Hanging Rock” and Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars.”

In order to receive the stamp, productions must hire female-identifying people in four out of eight critical areas of production, including writing, directing, showrunning, producing, lead acting roles, season regular acting roles, department heads and crew members. ReFrame then analyzed IMDbPro data showing the top 100 most popular scripted TV and streaming shows in each of the past two years to determine recipients. (These lists are based on IMDbPro data on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors worldwide, factoring the removal of sports, news, non-fiction and reality programs.) This process is similar to ReFrame’s ongoing research on the top 100 box office-grossing feature films of each year, which is also based on IMDbPro box office data.

“Working with IMDbPro’s industry-leading data, we are able to measure content that meets or exceeds stamp criteria in support of diverse, impactful stories from artists around the world,” said ReFrame co-founders Keri Putnam and Cathy Schulman. “We are thrilled to renew our partnership with IMDbPro through 2022 to celebrate gender-balanced films and television shows with the ReFrame Stamp.”

Added Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro: “We are excited to extend our work with the ReFrame team and continue using IMDbPro’s authoritative data to measure progress toward a more gender-representative industry. The multi-year renewal of our relationship builds on the successful first year of our collaboration and ensures we can continue tracking additional ReFrame Stamp recipients in years to come, which both creates and celebrates meaningful change in the industry.”

ReFrame’s eligibility window for a season’s stamp is the same as the Emmy eligibility window, so the series that receive the stamp for the 2018-19 television season had to have aired or streamed between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. Series eligible for the next stamp will have to air or stream between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.

In addition to this new season, which gives more productions the opportunity to earn the stamp, Emilio is excited for ReFrame’s partnership with Delta, which will launch a dedicated ReFrame Channel on their in-flight entertainment system that features films and TV shows that earned the stamp. This, she said, “is just the beginning of a major consumer-facing campaign in 2020.”