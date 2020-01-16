Reese Witherspoon to Present ‘Fierce Queens’ Wildlife Docuseries at Quibi

Reese Witherspoon is taking a walk on the wild side.

The “Morning Show” star has been announced as the host and narrator of a new wildlife docuseries titled “Fierce Queens” which is coming to Quibi.

“Fierce Queens” takes an in depth look at female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the natural world. From hyenas to fireflies, meerkats to humpback whales, the documentary series aims to depict the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.

The series hails from the award-winning BBC Studios Natural History Unit. Jo Shinner, who has plenty of experience in the wildlife documentary department, is executive producing the series.

Witherspoon, who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for playing feisty journalist Bradley Jackson in Apple’s “Morning Show,” is represented by CAA and LBI Entertainment.

She is one of dozens of big players who are working with Quibi, which is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including just yesterday an adventure series with Zac Efron.

Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba, as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”