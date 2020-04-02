Reed Midem Extends MipTV Online Plus Platform For Extra Week

Reed Midem, the organizer of TV conference and market MipTV, is to give a week-long extension to its online program, MipTV Online Plus.

The online service was rolled out free of charge to all registered MipTV, MipDoc and MipFormats 2020 clients after MipTV was canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The market was due to take place in Cannes from March 30-April 2. MipTV Online Plus will now be available until April 10.

Reed Midem said the decision to extend the online platform was taken following high demand and uptake for the service, which in its first four days saw 4,000 registered delegates access the program of content originally scheduled for this year’s editions of MipTV, MipDoc and MipFormats.

MipTV Online Plus provides buyers with the opportunity to stream distributor programs scheduled as part of the MipTV Drama Buyers’ Summit and the MipDoc Screenings Library.

The online service also offers access to the In Development, MipDoc and MipFormats project pitches as well as MipTV’s market intelligence conference sessions – Fresh TV and the Factual and Kids Content Showcases.

Lucy Smith, television division deputy director at Reed Midem, said: “MipTV Online Plus exceeded all expectations in our first week. With so much disruption going on in the world, it’s heartening to know more than 4,000 entertainment executives from across the globe made time to connect, screen and move business forward in spite of MipTV’s cancellation.”