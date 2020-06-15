Television Veteran Joel Denton Takes Charge at Red Arrow Studios International

Industry veteran Joel Denton has joined Red Arrow Studios Intl., Red Arrow Studios’ television distribution business, as acting president, from Monday. The position is based in London. Denton will work with outgoing president Bo Stehmeier to ensure a smooth transition.

Red Arrow Studios is part of ProSiebenSat.1, one of Europe’s leading media groups.

Denton was joint founder and managing director of Red Arrow Studios in the U.K. for two years for 2011. Senior positions held by him include managing director, international sales and partnerships at A+E Networks; president, production and distribution at RHI Entertainment; and exec VP and managing director, international sales, at Hallmark Entertainment.

James Baker, president and co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, said Denton’s “experience of international television and distribution will prove invaluable whilst we navigate one of the biggest social and economic challenges of modern times.”

Denton said it was “a challenging time to be working in the international media marketplace,” but added: “with quality shows and producers, an excellent team and the backing and support of ProSiebenSat.1, I believe Red Arrow Studios Intl. is well-placed to continue to grow.”

Red Arrow Studios Intl. recently secured commissions from RTVE Spain and Avrotros in the Netherlands for local versions of their new gameshow format “Block Out.”