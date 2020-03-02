Red Arrow Strikes First European Format Deals for Gameshow ‘Block Out’

Red Arrow Studios Intl. has scored its first deals in Europe for new gameshow format “Block Out.”

The format has been sold to Endemol Shine Iberia for Spain and Portugal, Tin Can for the Netherlands and GM6 for France.

Originally created by Nippon TV and Red Arrow Studios, the series made its debut in Thailand on Channel 7, and subsequently sold to VTV in Vietnam and ANTV in Indonesia.

The format challenges two teams of four contestants to stay on the wall – or have a great fall – through a series of challenges. Wrong answers and bad judgments see blocks push out in a variety of combinations and speeds, forcing contestants into crazy positions to try and avoid being knocked into the pit below.

Red Arrow Studios Intl. holds worldwide rights excluding Asia to “Block Out.” The deals were concluded by Tobias Schulze, VP of sales for France and German-speaking territories, and Maria Arroyo, senior sales manager for Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Israel and Latin America.

Bo Stehmeier, president at Red Arrow Studios Intl., said: “We’re looking forward to building on ‘Block Out’s’ success in Asia and introducing audiences across Europe to this engaging and colorful series.”