Red Arrow’s Bo Stehmeier Rejoins Off The Fence as Co-CEO

Bo Stehmeier, president of distributor Red Arrow Studios International, has been appointed joint-CEO of ZDF Enterprises-owned producer and distributor Off the Fence, alongside company founder Ellen Windemuth.

The appointment marks a return to Off the Fence for Stehmeier, who rejoins on January 1, 2021.

Stehmeier initially worked in purchasing and sales at TVF International, Zodiak Media and Optomen, before moving to Off the Fence in 2007, where he held various positions, and was most recently responsible for global sales.

He was appointed as head of world sales at Red Arrow Studios International in 2016 and has been president since January 2019.

Netherlands-based Off the Fence specializes in factual content, and was acquired by ZDF in early 2019, appointing Ralf Rückauer, VP ZDFE.unscripted at ZDF Enterprises, as its co-CEO.

Rückauer will return to focus on his core work as VP ZDFE.unscripted at ZDF Enterprises.

Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDF Enterprises and chairman of the supervisory board of Off The Fence, said: “He is not only an internationally recognized and well-networked marketing and sales expert, but also someone who, from many years of previous experience with Off the Fence, knows the company and its range of programs very well.”

Stehmeier said: “The OTF team has readied the company for exponential growth, perfectly timed for the imminent renaissance of non-scripted. I am truly excited to reconnect with my factual entertainment roots and to co-pilot this studio during such exciting times.”

James Baker, president & Co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, said: “Bo has made a tremendous contribution to Red Arrow’s TV distribution business over the last five years. We look forward to continuing to work with him throughout 2020 until he leaves us at the end of the year, and wish him all the best for the future.”