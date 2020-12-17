Ray Fisher Boards ‘Women of the Movement’ Limited Series at ABC

Ray Fisher has found his latest TV role.

The “Justice League” and “True Detective” star has joined ABC’s “Women of the Movement” limited series, Variety has confirmed.

The series will tell the story of key female figures in the Civil Rights Movement, with season 1 focusing on Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, played by Adrienne Warren. Fisher will play the role of Gene Mobley, Mamie’s devoted partner. He would have been Emmett Till’s stepfather, if not for his murder. Gene and Mamie later married.

Fisher also joins previously announced cast members Cedric Joe (playing Emmett Till), Glynn Turman (playing Mose Wright, Emmett Till’s great uncle) and Niecy Nash (as Alma, Till’s grandmother).

The first season is inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery S. Anderson. The series is created by Marissa Jo Cerar, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. The first episode will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who also executive producing.

Fisher, who is repped by Paradigm and Management 360, has made plenty of headlines recently for alleging misconduct on the “Justice League” set by director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Last week, WarnerMedia said it has concluded its investigation into the matter and had “taken remedial action.”

In response to WarnerMedia’s statement, Fisher commented that “there are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.”

Along with Cerar and Prince-Bythewood, “Women of the Movement” is being exec produced by Jay-Z, Jay Brown, and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith of Roc Nation and Will Smith and James Lassiter of Overbrook. Other executive producers include Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and Michael Lohmann of Kapital Entertainment, Rosanna Grace of Serendipity Film Group, Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton of Middleton Media Group, and David Clark of Mazo Partners. Kapital Entertainment will produce.

Deadline first reported Fisher’s casting.