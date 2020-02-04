‘Ray Donovan’ Canceled After Seven Seasons at Showtime

×

CREDIT: Showtime

Showtime has canceled the drama series “Ray Donovan” after seven seasons.

The series starred Liev Schreiber as the title character, a fixer for the rich and famous at first in Los Angeles and later in New York. The news comes just weeks after the seventh season concluded on Jan. 19. The cliffhanger finale for Season 7 will now serve as the series finale. Along with Schreiber, the cast also included Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Steven Bauer, Jon Voight, and Katherine Moennig. It was created by Ann Biderman and executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro.

“After seven incredible seasons, ‘Ray Donovan’ has concluded its run on Showtime,” the premium cabler said in a statement. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

Schreiber commented on a potential eighth season shortly after Season 7 concluded, saying on Instagram that it was ” in the networks hands.” Upon its conclusion, “Ray Donovan” aired 82 episodes, making it one of the longest-running Showtime series to date. Others include hits like “Weeds,” “Homeland,” “Dexter,” “Nurse Jackie,” and “Californication.” “Ray Donovan” also received 10 Emmy nominations during its run, with Hank Azaria winning one for best guest actor in a drama in 2016 for his role as Ed Cochran.

Showtime’s longest-running show, “Shameless,” will conclude its run on the network with an eleventh and final season. The announcement was made by Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine at the network’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day in January. “Homeland” is also set to end with its upcoming eighth season, which will bow in February.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

