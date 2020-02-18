×

Raoul Peck Teams With HBO for Hybrid Docuseries on European Colonialism

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Raoul Peck
CREDIT: IAN LANGSDON/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Raoul Peck is bringing his four-part series “Exterminate All the Brutes” to HBO.

The project is described as an exploration of the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism. It will feature documentary footage and archival material as well as original animation and interpretive scripted scenes. Josh Hartnett will play the lead role in the scripted portions.

“This project has been my biggest challenge so far,” Peck said. “It forced me to question not only our common knowledge but also my own experience as a filmmaker. I’m excited that HBO is supporting that vision.”

The series is based on three works by authors and scholars: Sven Lindqvist’s “Exterminate All the Brutes,” Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s “An Indigenous People’s History of the United States,” and Michel-Rolph Trouillot’s “Silencing the Past.”

“Exterminate All the Brutes” is produced by Velvet Film. Peck and Rémi Grellety serve as executive producers. Velvet Film and ICM Partners are handling the series’ rights in international territories.

Peck and Grellety were nominated for the Academy Award for best documentary in 2017 for the film “I Am Not Your Negro.” That film was inspired by an unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. It was nominated for and won numerous other awards upon its release. Peck and Grellety have also previously collaborated on the films “The Young Karl Marx,” “Murder in Pacot,” “Deported,” and “Assistance mortelle.”

This marks the latest docuseries to get the greenlight at HBO. The premium cabler announced last month that it was teaming with Bill Simmons to produce a six-part series about the world of music. 

More TV

  • Raoul Peck

    Raoul Peck Teams With HBO for Hybrid Docuseries on European Colonialism

    Raoul Peck is bringing his four-part series “Exterminate All the Brutes” to HBO. The project is described as an exploration of the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism. It will feature documentary footage and archival material as well as original animation and interpretive scripted scenes. Josh Hartnett will play the lead role in the [...]

  • ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "Say

    ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

    NBC and Ellen are teaming up for another season of fun and games. DeGeneres has revealed that the network has renewed her alternative series “Ellen’s Game of Games” for a fourth season. DeGeneres serves as host and executive producer of the one-hour show, which includes supersized versions of some of the most popular games from her [...]

  • Hunters

    Al Pacino in 'Hunters': TV Review

    “Hunters,” a new Amazon series about vigilantes seeking to bring justice to Nazis hiding in 1970s America, is fixated in ways by which violence can be made weird. It features a vast conspiracy of Nazis embedded in the U.S. government, one of whom enters the series by committing a gruesome mass killing. It goes on [...]

  • BBC Scotland building at Pacific Quay,

    BBC Scotland Director Donalda MacKinnon to Step Down

    BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon has announced plans to step down this autumn. The first ever woman to hold that post, MacKinnon has led the public broadcaster’s Scottish division since 2016. “I’ve decided that this is the right time for me to stand down and allow a new leader to [take over],” MacKinnon told staff [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Hits Season High, 'AGT: Champions' Finale Ticks Up

    “The Bachelor” posted season high ratings once again, as “America’s Got Talent: Champions” concluded its second season to solid numbers. ABC’s reality dating show topped the night with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.6 million total viewers, up fractionally from last week’s 6.6 million. “The Good Doctor” followed it up with a 0.9 [...]

  • New York Post

    Investigation Discovery Plots Two New York Post True-Crime Projects

    The New York Post often runs stories filled with grit, color and melodrama – just the kind of stuff that seems right for TV. Now some of those stories will find their way to a TV network. Investigation Discovery, the Discovery-owned true-crime TV network, will partner with News Corp.’s New York Post on two new [...]

  • ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 9: A

    XFL, Bud Light Work To Shake Up Football Advertising

    The NFL has worked in recent years to take some commercials out of America’s favorite game. The XFL is experimenting with new ways to push them in. Anyone who watched the new league’s St. Louis BattleHawks triumph over the Dallas Renegades in its first week of official play might have noticed ads for Bud Light [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad