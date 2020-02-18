Raoul Peck Teams With HBO for Hybrid Docuseries on European Colonialism

Raoul Peck is bringing his four-part series “Exterminate All the Brutes” to HBO.

The project is described as an exploration of the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism. It will feature documentary footage and archival material as well as original animation and interpretive scripted scenes. Josh Hartnett will play the lead role in the scripted portions.

“This project has been my biggest challenge so far,” Peck said. “It forced me to question not only our common knowledge but also my own experience as a filmmaker. I’m excited that HBO is supporting that vision.”

The series is based on three works by authors and scholars: Sven Lindqvist’s “Exterminate All the Brutes,” Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s “An Indigenous People’s History of the United States,” and Michel-Rolph Trouillot’s “Silencing the Past.”

“Exterminate All the Brutes” is produced by Velvet Film. Peck and Rémi Grellety serve as executive producers. Velvet Film and ICM Partners are handling the series’ rights in international territories.

Peck and Grellety were nominated for the Academy Award for best documentary in 2017 for the film “I Am Not Your Negro.” That film was inspired by an unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. It was nominated for and won numerous other awards upon its release. Peck and Grellety have also previously collaborated on the films “The Young Karl Marx,” “Murder in Pacot,” “Deported,” and “Assistance mortelle.”

This marks the latest docuseries to get the greenlight at HBO. The premium cabler announced last month that it was teaming with Bill Simmons to produce a six-part series about the world of music.