Ranjit Chowdhry, ‘The Office’ Actor, Dies at 64

Ranjit Chowdhry, an actor best known for playing Vikram in NBC’s “The Office,” died on Wednesday. He was 64.

The Indian daily newspaper The Economic Times reported the news on Thursday. No cause of death has been announced. Chowdhry’s half-sister Raell Padamsee also revealed the sad news on Instagram, saying, “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell.”

The actor appeared as Vikram in two episodes of “The Office,” one in 2007 and another in 2009. In season 4 of the hit comedy, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) gets a second sales job at night and meets Vikram, who has a better sales record and mentors him. In season 5, Michael recruits Vikram to work for his Michael Scott Paper Company, a short-lived rival to Dunder Mifflin.

In addition to “The Office,” Chowdhry has TV credits on “NYPD Blue,” “Cosby,” “Falcone” and “Prison Break.” He most recently appeared in an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” playing a hotel manager. He started his career in the 1978 movie “Khatta Meetha” made by Basu Chatterjee.