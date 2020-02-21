Randall Park, Ed Helms to Host Hybrid Alternative-Scripted Series ‘True Story’ for NBC

Ed Helms and Randall Park are attached to co-host a hybrid scripted-alternative series titled “True Story” at NBC.

The hour-long show has received a six-episode order. It is based on the Australian series “True Story with Hamish & Andy.” In the series, everyday Americans sit down with Helms and Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time. As the stories unfold, a star-studded cast of comedians and actors will appear in dramatized re-enactments.

“I can’t wait to bring ‘True Story’ to American audiences with my buddy Randall Park,” Helms said. “It’s an incredibly warm, hilarious and kind-spirited show that celebrates the lost art of laughing at ourselves … with a little help from epic reenactments.”

“True Story” is executive produced by Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee, Ryan Shelton, Helms, Mike Falbo and Nicolle Yaron, who will also serve as showrunner. The series is produced by Warner Horizon in association with Pacific Electric Picture Co. and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“I’m so excited to be a part of a show that combines three of my favorite things: great stories from real people, my pal Ed Helms and couches,” Park said.

The series represents a homecoming for Helms, who broke out as Andy Bernard on the hit NBC sitcom “The Office.” He is also set to write, co-executive produce, and star in the comedy “Rutherford Falls” for the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. He also has several other TV projects in the works at various networks, including Netflix, FX, and Apple.

Park will next reprise his role as Jimmy Woo in the upcoming Marvel’s series “WandaVision” for Disney Plus, and is currently starring in the sixth and final season of the ABC series “Fresh Off the Boat.” He co-wrote, produced and starred in the Netflix feature rom-com “Always Be My Maybe,” and has previously appeared in “The Interview,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Aquaman,” among other films.