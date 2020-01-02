×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Raising Dion’ Renewed for Second Season on Netflix

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Raising Dion
CREDIT: NETFLIX

Netflix has renewed superhero drama “Raising Dion” for a second season, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

The Season 2 order includes eight one-hour episodes, and production will begin in 2020. Netflix revealed the news with an announcement video featuring Senegalese painter Bou Bou painting a portrait of Season 1’s lead characters, Nicole and Dion.

Carol Barbee will return as showrunner for the second season, and Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu and Charles D. King’s Macro will return as executive producers.

Raising Dion” follows Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), a woman raising her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Jordan). The struggles of a single mother are amplified, however, after Dion begins to manifest superhuman abilities. Now, she must keep his powers a secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter) and protect Dion from those who might exploit him.

In his review of Season 1Variety chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario called the series a “clever and easily watchable spin on its genre.” “Those grown-ups toggling around for a weekend binge who think ‘Dion’ seems a bit young for them are almost certainly correct,” he went on. “But those families that spend time learning about Dion and his world will not be disappointed. Indeed, they’ll likely be ready for a second season even before the first ends.”

Netflix included “Raising Dion” on its recent release of its most-watched series of 2019. While Netflix, per usual, did not disclose viewership numbers, it said it determined its list by counting the total number of households to stream an individual title for at least two minutes during the first 28 days of its release.

More TV

  • Raising Dion

    'Raising Dion' Renewed for Second Season on Netflix

    Netflix has renewed superhero drama “Raising Dion” for a second season, the streaming service announced on Thursday. The Season 2 order includes eight one-hour episodes, and production will begin in 2020. Netflix revealed the news with an announcement video featuring Senegalese painter Bou Bou painting a portrait of Season 1’s lead characters, Nicole and Dion. [...]

  • Flirty Dancing

    TV Ratings: 'Flirty Dancing' Stumbles on New Year's Day Dance

    Following a decent ratings debut on Sunday night, Fox’s ‘Flirty Dancing’ stumbled in the ratings on a New Year’s Day that was mostly filled with reruns. The Jenna Dewan-hosted series, which combines dancing and dating, pulled in a 0.4 and 1.8 million viewers on its regular Wednesday time slot, down from a 1.0 in the [...]

  • Laura Jarrett Joins CNN's Early-Morning 'Early

    CNN Adds Laura Jarrett to 'Early Start' Pre-Dawn Blitz

    Laura Jarrett’s first day on the job started early this morning, well before you could even think about returning to the one you’ve held for months. She joined co-anchor Christine Romans Thursday for the first time on “Early Start,” CNN’s entry in what has fast become a serious business matter: catching TV-news early birds. Despite [...]

  • Mehdi Dehbi Messiah

    'Messiah's' Mehdi Dehbi on Authenticity of Character Coming 'From Within'

    Belgian actor Mehdi Dehbi is best known for appearing in “Mary Queen of Scots” and “A Most Wanted Man” on the big screen, as well as stage work in plays including “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Just Assassins.” But his very first role, at age 3, was playing Jesus when his parochial school staged scenes [...]

  • Songs For Screens: Tove Lo on

    Songs for Screens: Tove Lo Talks Grammy-Nominated 'Glad He's Gone' Video

    Tove Lo’s “Glad He’s Gone,” the lead single and a standout cut from her 2019 album “Sunshine Kitty,” has all the hallmarks we’ve come to expect from the Swedish pop star: a warts-and-all examination of romantic relationships, a sing-along chorus with hilariously TMI lyrics and a knockout bridge that drives home the song’s ode to [...]

  • Pepsi Unveils New Ad Slogan: 'That's

    Pepsi's Latest Ad Slogan Promotes Many Drinks, Not Just One

    Pepsi hopes to follow its decades-long history of placing a motto on everyone’s lips. The beverage giant today is unveiling five different commercials all aimed at burnishing its latest slogan, “That’s What I Like.” In all of the spots, crafted with Omnicom Group’s Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Alma, an ad agency that specializes in [...]

  • David Stern Dead

    David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dies at 77

    David Stern, the longtime NBA commissioner who transformed the league through television deals and other media partnerships, died Wednesday, three weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He was 77. “For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action,” current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was a mentor [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad