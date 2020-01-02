‘Raising Dion’ Renewed for Second Season on Netflix

Netflix has renewed superhero drama “Raising Dion” for a second season, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

The Season 2 order includes eight one-hour episodes, and production will begin in 2020. Netflix revealed the news with an announcement video featuring Senegalese painter Bou Bou painting a portrait of Season 1’s lead characters, Nicole and Dion.

Carol Barbee will return as showrunner for the second season, and Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu and Charles D. King’s Macro will return as executive producers.

“Raising Dion” follows Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), a woman raising her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Jordan). The struggles of a single mother are amplified, however, after Dion begins to manifest superhuman abilities. Now, she must keep his powers a secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter) and protect Dion from those who might exploit him.

In his review of Season 1, Variety chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario called the series a “clever and easily watchable spin on its genre.” “Those grown-ups toggling around for a weekend binge who think ‘Dion’ seems a bit young for them are almost certainly correct,” he went on. “But those families that spend time learning about Dion and his world will not be disappointed. Indeed, they’ll likely be ready for a second season even before the first ends.”

Netflix included “Raising Dion” on its recent release of its most-watched series of 2019. While Netflix, per usual, did not disclose viewership numbers, it said it determined its list by counting the total number of households to stream an individual title for at least two minutes during the first 28 days of its release.