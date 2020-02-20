×

Rainn Wilson Cast in Amazon's 'The Power' (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Rainn Wilson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Blackbird' during the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, 06 September 2019. The festival runs 05 to 15 September.Blackbird - Premiere - 44th Toronto Film Festival, Canada - 06 Sep 2019
CREDIT: WARREN TODA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rainn Wilson has been cast as a series regular in Amazon’s “The Power,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Wilson will play Daniel Dandon, who is being described as “the self-righteous and self-important Governor of Washington and constant thorn in Margot’s [Leslie Mann] side. But when the Day of the Girls arrives, Dandon’s position begins to look decidedly precarious.”

Wilson is also part of Amazon’s upcoming “Utopia,” based on the popular U.K. format and in feature films “Blackbird,” in which he stars opposite Kate Winslet and Susan Sarandon, and “Don’t Tell A Soul,” which will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival. His recent credits include the feature film “Meg” from Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Warner Bros., as well as small screen roles on “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Mom.” He also recently revised his undertaker role of Arthur from “Six Feet Under” in an appearance in “Transparent’s” finale.

Wilson is repped by UTA, Odenkirk-Provissiero Ent, and Sloane-Offer-Weber-Dern

The Power” is a 10-episode thriller based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman. In the book, teenage girls all over the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. What evolves from a “tingle in teenagers’ collarbones” ends up causing a complete reversal of the balance of power in the world.

“The Power” stars Mann, Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Toheeb Jimoh, Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, Nico Hiraga, Heather Agyepong and Daniela Vega. Attached to direct episodes are Reed Morano, Ugla Hauksdóttir and Shannon Murphy.

The show is produced by Sister Pictures and executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, Alderman and Morano. Tim Bricknell will produce the series.

