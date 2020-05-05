Raina Falcon Promoted to HBO Max Vice President of Publicity

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has upped senior director of publicity Raina Falcon to vice president of publicity, where she will oversee a team of publicists and lead the effort to promote originals, acquisitions and library content at the forthcoming streaming service.

“Raina is a dynamic leader, sharp tactical thinker and consensus builder,” said Jori Arancio, executive vice president of communications at HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV. “She never misses a beat and has a remarkable ability to instantly bring groups of people together, build trust, and foster collaboration, which are tantamount to the success of HBO Max, especially as we speed toward the launch of the platform during this unprecedented time.”

Falcon will report to Arancio.

HBO Max, which encompasses HBO as well as a comprehensive list of WarnerMedia’s brands and network properties — including shows and films from Warner Bros., New Line, DC, TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network and other properties — launches May 27. Falcon first boarded Turner Networks in 2017, overseeing publicity for originals and reshaping the networks’ brands. At TBS, she shepherded the debuts of “The Last O.G.” and “Miracle Workers,”; at TNT, she oversaw the launch of All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW: Dynamite.”

Prior to that, she served as senior director of talent and television at BWR Public Relations, where she spent 10 years handling a client roster that included Rachel Bloom, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Anderson, Maura Tierney, and Sir Ben Kingsley. At BWR, Falcon also handled the Showtime, IFC, TBS, TNT, Broadway Video and Adult Swim accounts, and represented Upright Citizens Brigade Theaters in Los Angeles and New York.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead publicity efforts for HBO Max and the tremendously exciting slate of content,” said Falcon. “It is a privilege to be given the reigns during such a momentous time at WarnerMedia Entertainment and I am so fortunate to work with my incredible, hardworking PR team and Jori Arancio, an energetic, strategic leader who knows how to move the needle.”