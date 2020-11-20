Rachel Maddow Returns to MSNBC, Reveals Partner Is Recovering From Coronavirus

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow returned to air on Thursday night and revealed that she has been isolating while her partner Susan Mikula has been battling coronavirus.

Maddow announced on Nov. 6 that a “close contact” of hers tested positive for COVID-19, and she discussed the impact the virus has had on Mikula during her remote broadcast.

“Susan has been sick with COVID these past couple of weeks. And at one point we really thought that there was a possibility that it might kill her,” Maddow said. “And that’s why I’ve been away. Susan tested positive two weeks ago, we separated from each other that day because I tested negative.”

Maddow: Don't get this thing. Do whatever you can to keep from getting it. Rachel Maddow reveals that her partner, Susan, tested positive for Covid-19 and is still recovering, and implores viewers to consider their loved ones when they calculate their own Covid-19 risk. pic.twitter.com/oUz2DBLG63 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) November 20, 2020

Maddow added that Mikula, her partner of 21 years whom she called the “center of my universe,” is still recovering.

“She had gotten sicker and sicker, while I tried to care for her while still staying physically apart from her,” Maddow said. “And the bottom line is that she’s gonna be fine. She is recovering. She’s still sick, but she’s gonna be okay and we’re not scared anymore like we were.”

The MSNBC host urged viewers to support health care workers and stop the spread of coronavirus around the country.

“Thanks to everyone who’s said such king things after I talked about Susan’s COVID experience tonight. Prayers are welcome,” Maddow tweeted after the show. “If there’s one thing we could ask, it’s to please find new ways to show support for health workers where you live. And slow the spread. Please.”

Thanks to everyone who’s said such kind things after I talked about Susan’s COVID experience tonight. Prayers are very welcome. If there’s one other thing we could ask, it’s to please find new ways to show support for health workers where you live. And slow the spread. Please. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) November 20, 2020

Maddow’s message comes the week before Thanksgiving in the U.S., where many health officials are urging people to not travel or gather in large groups for the holiday to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Whatever you think of your own life and however much risk you are willing to take on for yourself, that’s not how this works,” Maddow said. “What you need to know is that whoever is the most important person in your life, whoever you most love and most care for and most cherish in the world, that’s the person who you may lose. Or who you may spend weeks up all night freaking out about and calling doctors all over the place.”