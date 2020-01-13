×

Rachel Bloom, Betsy Sodaro Set 'Mother Mary' at Pop TV

Danielle Turchiano

Pop TV has ordered “Mother Mary,” a new comedy pilot that puts a modern twist on one of the most famous, biblical stories ever told.

Asking the question, “What would happen in today’s world if the most irresponsible and lazy human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception?” “Mother Mary” will star Betsy Sodaro, who developed the character, in the titular role.

Written and executive produced by Casey Feigh, Dan Gregor and Sodaro (Disjointed), “Mother Mary” is from CBS Television Studios. Also serving as executive producers are Rachel Bloom, along with Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch of Jax Media. Gregor will direct the pilot.

Bloom will also play the role of Christa Anton aka the mother of the antichrist. This marks her first live-action television project since her CW series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” wrapped its four season run in spring 2019. She currently voices characters on Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken” and is also writing the music and lyrics for “The Nanny” musical along with Adam Schlesinger.

Sodaro is best-known for work in “Disjointed” and “Another Period,” as well as voice acting on “Bob’s Burgers.” She will also soon be heard in Fox’s upcoming animated comedy “Duncanville.”

“The overall production deal we have with the devil hasn’t born any fruit to date, but when he pitched this show with Rachel Bloom attached, we just couldn’t say no,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive vice president, original programming and development, Pop TV. “We think ‘Mother Mary’ is a clever comedy that offers a lot of life lessons that are filled with heart through smart storytelling imparted through Betsy’s hilarious and irreverent sense of humor.”

Feigh and Gregor previously wrote and produced a version of “Mother Mary” in 2016 that starred Sodaro and Drew Tarver.

