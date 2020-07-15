HBO to Develop Drama Series Based on Quinn Colson Novels by Ace Atkins (EXCLUSIVE)

The Quinn Colson novels by Ace Atkins are being developed as a TV series at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively.

In the books, Colson is a former Army Ranger who returns to his home in rural northeast Mississippi. But upon returning, he discovers that where he grew up has been overrun with corruption, drugs, and violence.

There are currently 10 novels in the Quinn Colson series, starting with “The Ranger.” Others include “The Lost Ones,” “The Broken Place,” “The Forsaken,” and “The Redeemers.”

In addition to writing the Quinn Colson novel series, Atkins also took over Robert B. Parker’s Spenser character following Parker’s death in 2010. He has written eight novels in the Spenser series since. That includes “Wonderland,” which was subsequently adapted into the Mark Wahlberg-Winston Duke film “Spenser Confidential.” Atkins is a former newspaper reporter and SEC football player who also writes essays and investigative pieces for various publications.

He is repped by ICM.

HBO has found great success adapting novels into TV shows, with the most famous example being “Game of Thrones.” Others include critically-acclaimed shows like “Big Little Lies,” “Sharp Objects,” “The Leftovers,” and “True Blood.”

Other recently announced HBO projects include an American adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes from a Marriage” starring Michelle Williams and Oscar Isaac with Hagai Levi writing, directing, and executive producing. It was also recently announced that Oscar winner Mahershala Ali had signed on to star in HBO’s long-gestating Jack Johnson limited series. Ali previously starred in the third season of HBO’s “True Detective.”