‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Writers Set Projects at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

With exactly one week left until its launch, Quibi has put four new shows in development, Variety has learned exclusively.

Among the additions to to the platform’s swelling slate are an animated comedy from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” writer Steve Leff, and a thriller from “A Discovery of Witches” showrunner Kate Brooke.

The Leff-created comedy is called “God’s Assistant, Emily,” and follows the trials and tribulations of Emily, an assistant to a blundering boss who happens to be God. The series will focus on Emily’s frantic struggles to ensure that her buffoonish boss doesn’t make our human lives miserable down here, and Emily and her co-workers’ lives up there.

ShadowMachine, one of the production houses behind “BoJack Horseman” and Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion “Pinocchio” feature, is set to produce the series.

Meanwhile Brooke’s prospective show is a London-set drama called “Holland Park.” It centers around a young American woman who comes to the wealthy titular neighborhood to nanny for a family, only to be swept up in a high-stakes kidnapping. Brooke wrote the project from an idea by Caroline O’Meara, and she exec produces alongside Artis Pictures’ Kate Croft.

Also in the pipeline at the Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman-run outfit is a dark comedy provisionally titled called “Peaches.” The series is written by “Prodigal Son” alumna Lauriel Marger and tells the story of a group of young women in a rehab center and their fight for and against each other’s sanity.

Stephen Garrett and Michele Wolkoff are executive producing on behalf of Character 7, the company behind Brit hits such as “Broadchurch” and “Life on Mars.” David Katsman will serve as a co-EP.

Finally, Quibi is teaming with Ace Entertainment, the company founded by Awesomeness Films President Matt Kaplan, on a teen drama titled “Beware That Girl,” based on the book of the same name by Teresa Toten. The show is being written by JT Billings and follows two teen girls with shady, mysterious pasts as they take part in a cat-and-mouse competition of manipulative mind games while attending an elite Manhattan school for privileged teens.

Kaplan will executive produce along with Spencer Berman. Paul Kim is a co-EP and original author Toten will serve as a consulting producer.

For a list of everything coming to Quibi upon launch, click the following link.