×

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Writers Set Projects at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Quibi

With exactly one week left until its launch, Quibi has put four new shows in development, Variety has learned exclusively.

Among the additions to to the platform’s swelling slate are an animated comedy from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” writer Steve Leff, and a thriller from “A Discovery of Witches” showrunner Kate Brooke.

The Leff-created comedy is called “God’s Assistant, Emily,” and follows the trials and tribulations of Emily, an assistant to a blundering boss who happens to be God. The series will focus on Emily’s frantic struggles to ensure that her buffoonish boss doesn’t make our human lives miserable down here, and Emily and her co-workers’ lives up there.

ShadowMachine, one of the production houses behind “BoJack Horseman” and Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion “Pinocchio” feature, is set to produce the series.

Meanwhile Brooke’s prospective show is a London-set drama called “Holland Park.” It centers around a young American woman who comes to the wealthy titular neighborhood to nanny for a family, only to be swept up in a high-stakes kidnapping. Brooke wrote the project from an idea by Caroline O’Meara, and she exec produces alongside Artis Pictures’ Kate Croft.

Also in the pipeline at the Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman-run outfit is a dark comedy provisionally titled called “Peaches.” The series is written by “Prodigal Son” alumna Lauriel Marger and tells the story of a group of young women in a rehab center and their fight for and against each other’s sanity. 

Stephen Garrett and Michele Wolkoff are executive producing on behalf of Character 7, the company behind Brit hits such as “Broadchurch” and “Life on Mars.” David Katsman will serve as a co-EP.

Finally, Quibi is teaming with Ace Entertainment, the company founded by Awesomeness Films President Matt Kaplan, on a teen drama titled “Beware That Girl,” based on the book of the same name by Teresa Toten. The show is being written by JT Billings and follows two teen girls with shady, mysterious pasts as they take part in a cat-and-mouse competition of manipulative mind games while attending an elite Manhattan school for privileged teens. 

Kaplan will executive produce along with Spencer Berman. Paul Kim is a co-EP and original author Toten will serve as a consulting producer.

For a list of everything coming to Quibi upon launch, click the following link.

More TV

  • 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'A Discovery of

    'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'A Discovery of Witches' Writers Set Projects at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

    With exactly one week left until its launch, Quibi has put four new shows in development, Variety has learned exclusively. Among the additions to to the platform’s swelling slate are an animated comedy from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” writer Steve Leff, and a thriller from “A Discovery of Witches” showrunner Kate Brooke. The Leff-created comedy is called “God’s [...]

  • Lisa RinnaChristian Cowan X The Powerpuff

    Lisa Rinna Teases 'Shocking' New 'Real Housewives' Season

    Even amid a pandemic, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is continuing to hustle while she’s hunkered down at home with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia. In an interview on “Variety Live” via Instagram, the 56-year-old reality TV guru and home shopping maven said that although she’s taking [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Announces Dues Extension Program for Members During Coronavirus Pandemic

    SAG-AFTRA has developed a program to provide dues relief for SAG-AFTRA members during the Covid-19 pandemic with an extension of the May 1 deadline. “Members experiencing financial hardship resulting from work stoppages related to Covid-19 will be granted a due date extension and an installment plan for those payments,” the union said. “As part of [...]

  • David Spade is Working Hard to

    David Spade Is Working Hard to Keep Lights On at 'Lights Out'

    David Spade was already working furiously on his Comedy Central late-night program, “Lights Out.” But nothing like this. Since the spread of coronavirus has shut down traditional production of the nation’s late night shows, Spade is toiling harder than ever to keep the program in the public eye with a series of “Live From The [...]

  • Channel 4 Studios in LondonChannel 4

    Louisa Compton Takes Over as Channel 4 News Boss

    Louisa Compton will be the new head of news and current affairs at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, replacing Dorothy Byrne who stepped down from the role earlier this month. Compton will be responsible for overseeing Channel 4’s news and current affairs programming as well as sport. Head of sport Pete Andrews will report to Compton. [...]

  • THE-TURNCOAT

    Beta Film Sells Dreamtool’s ‘The Turncoat’ to Scandinavia (EXCLUSIVE)

    Set to air in April on Germany’s ARD, Beta Film has sold Dreamtool series “The Turncoat” throughout Scandinavia to public broadcasters NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark and YLE in Finland. Negotiations are underway in the U.K. and U.S. Directed by Florian Gallenberger who co-wrote with Bernd Lange (“Criminal: Germany”), the four-hour [...]

  • Submarine

    The Mediapro Studio, Globo Team on ‘Submarine’

    MADRID —  Continuing its burgeoning line in action thrillers of substance – following South Pole crime thriller “The Head”-  The Mediapro Studio (“The New Pope”) is teaming with Globo Studios to produce “Submarine,” described by the partners as a “complex political criminal thriller.” Budgeted at a provisional €1.5 million ($1.7 million) per episode – high-end [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad