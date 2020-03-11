‘Queer Eye’ Renewed for Season 6 at Netflix

The Fab Five have some fab news.

“Queer Eye” has been picked up for a sixth season ahead of its season 5 debut this summer on Netflix.

After two seasons in Georgia, two seasons in Missouri, and an upcoming single season in Philadelphia, Netflix has announced that the sixth season will see the super quintet return to their southern roots with a homebase in Austin, TX where they will “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

The show’s Fab Five consists of five makeover experts: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion).

The series, a reboot of Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” first aired on Netflix in 2018 to a tidal wave of praise. The five also headed to Japan for a four-episode special run which dropped on the streamer in Nov. 2019.

“Queer Eye” is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

As far as what the Fab Five have been up to outside of their “Queer Eye” duties, France and Brown have had prominent roles in other non-scripted shows over the last few months. Brown was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” and lasted five weeks on the ABC shows with his dancing partner Jenna Johnson. Meanwhile France served as co-host of another Netflix property, namely “Next in Fashion.”