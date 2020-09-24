TV News Roundup: Netflix Debuts ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix debuted a trailer for “The Queen’s Gambit” and announced new cast members for the third season of “Sex Education.”

CASTING

Jemima Kirke, Jason Isaacs and Sudanese American artist Dua Saleh will join the cast of Netflix’s “Sex Education” in Season 3. Kirke will play former Moordale High School student and new headmaster Hope, who plans to return the school to its former glory. Isaacs’ character, Peter Groff, is Mr. Groff’s (Alistair Petrie) more successful and prideful older brother, with whom Mr. Groff is staying following his separation from his wife. Saleh, a gender nonconforming songwriter, joins the series with their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student who clashes with Hope and her vision for the school. Production on the show began in Wales earlier in September, with eight new episodes premiering on Netflix in 2021.

Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King will star in “The Creepshow Halloween Special,” an animated special premiering Oct. 26 on Shudder. The special will feature two stories, “Survivor Type” and “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the works of Stephen King and Joe Hill, respectively. The former stars Sutherland as a man committed to staying alive on a deserted island at any cost, while the latter features King as a teen whose family road trip includes an unexpected stop at a horror show. “Creepshow” showrunner Greg Nicotero will direct the special, with animation by Octopie.

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon renewed its Emmy-award winning animated series “The Casagrandes” for a third season, currently in production by Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The season will follow Ronnie Anne and her family, the titular Casagrandes, as they engage in various adventures throughout the city. A spinoff of “The Loud House,” the series centers the joy, culture and love of living in a multigenerational Mexican American household. Season 2 will premiere Oct. 9, featuring guest stars Danny Trejo, Ally Brooke, Jorge Gutierrez, Stephanie Beatriz and Justin Chon.

DATES

“Central Ave,” a popular culture magazine show from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and producer Will Packer, will debut Sept. 26 with two original weekly half-hour episodes. Following a limited run last year, the series will air in more than 200 markets including Fox Television Stations, Sinclair, CBS and the CW Plus, delving into topics relevant to the entertainment sphere from a socially conscious perspective. Television host Julissa Bermudez, best known for being a co-host of BET’s “106 & Park,” and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross will return as the first two women of color to host an entertainment magazine show.

NBC announced comedies “Connecting” and “Superstore” will premiere a week later than originally scheduled, on Oct. 8 and Oct. 29, respectively. The former show, written and executive produced by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay connected and level-headed amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Superstore’s” sixth season will feature former star America Ferrera in the first two episodes before she departs the series. Both shows are produced by Universal Television.

“Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science,” a comedy special by comedian and aerospace engineer Shayla Rivera, will premiere Oct. 9 on HBO Latino, and stream on HBO Max. Throughout her 30-minute set, the former rocket scientist shares her experiences growing up in Texas, being a mother and dating people who are not Latino, among other topics. The special is part of HBO Latino’s “Entre Nos” programs available on HBO and HBO Max. Watch a trailer below.

PBS revealed that its new half-hour documentary, “Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story,” will premiere Oct. 26. The special will explore the varying views different age groups have on their place in the United States, as well as connect the similar or shared experiences that can be found between people of different ages. There will be three main stories in the documentary, with participants from Texas, Pennsylvania and California. “Generation Nation” showrunner and director is Craig D’Entrone, who also executive produces alongside Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix debuted a trailer for its limited series “The Queen’s Gambit,” which details the life and struggles of a rising chess prodigy. Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the series tells the story of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), who was left at a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s and discovers a talent for chess while also developing an addiction to tranquilizers used by the state as a sedative for children. “The Queen’s Gambit” will premiere Oct. 23. Watch the trailer below.

ABC offered a sneak peek at “Emergency Call,” the upcoming series diving into the daily lives of 911 call operators, that Variety obtained exclusively. Hosted by Luke Wilson and produced by 8Hours Television, the show is based on a Belgian format produced by De Chinezen and will trace the crucial seconds leading up to the arrival of help for people facing crises. “To our minds, there is no setting that offers such an incredibly raw and gripping snapshot of American life right now than the 911 call center. In ‘Emergency Call,’ as if wearing the headset of the call taker, the viewer is plunged into their crazy world and compelled to visualize the extraordinary scenarios as they unfold. The result is a deep and powerful emotional connection to the calls and a pretty unique TV show,” said executive producers Adeline Ramage Rooney and Jonny Slow in a statement. Watch the clip below.

DEVELOPMENT

ABC announced development on “Unt. Sabrina Jalees,” a multi-camera comedy following first-time parents Sam and Bertie, whose lives turn upside down when Alex, their biological donor, suddenly pays them a visit and becomes a part of the family. Canadian comedian Sabrina Jalees will, write, executive produce and star in the show, which is produced by 20th Television. Sam Saifer is also set to executive produce.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Studios company, appointed Sam Chou to creative development director in a newly created position as part of the studio’s continued expansion in North America. Chou, who will report to managing director Josh Bowen, will oversee Look Mom’s creative development slate as the studio aims to bolster new adult animation projects for national and international consumers. He is also in charge of introducing new projects to the production company, which he will produce and direct. Chou is an award-winning 20-year industry veteran, having served as an animator on feature films for Warner Bros., Sony, DreamWorks and Disney.

PARTNERSHIPS

Hyundai partnered with WWE to develop “Drive For Better,” a 10-episode content series featuring WWE Superstars sharing personal stories and making appearances across the country that aim to demonstrate both businesses’ dedication to beneficially impacting people’s lives. The first episode of the series premiered in July, with the following one to feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his virtual visit to patients at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. The series, which is posted on WWE’s digital platforms and Superstars’ social media accounts, is part of a larger partnership between Hyundai and WWE that focuses on cross-platform media campaigns in 2020.

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media will hold its annual “International Council Summit: Globally Connected: Media in the 21st Century” event from Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. The event will bring together leaders from media and technology companies to advance the exchange of ideas. The summit is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and Henry A. Kissinger, and will feature the Henry A. Kissinger annual keynote address.

LATE NIGHT

