‘Queen Sugar’ Resumes Production on Season 5, Sets Pandemic, Black Lives Matter and Election Storylines

“Queen Sugar” is getting back in action.

The OWN series is officially returning to set for production on season 5 in New Orleans to shoot the remainder of its 10-episode season.

Production on the fifth season had previously begun in March, but like almost every show it the planet, it was forced to shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Season 5 is now slated to debut on the network sometime in 2021.

In the six or seven intervening months, sources say that creator Ava DuVernay has decided to revamp the season in order to address several of the pressing issues which the country is currently dealing with. Now, the upcoming will have storylines which deal with COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement and its recent sweep across the nation, and the presidential election currently well underway.

DuVernay, returning showrunner Anthony Sparks and co-executive producer Norman Vance worked together to tackle the above issues through the lens of the Bordelon family and the fictional community of St. Josephine.

In addition to the resumption news, season 5 has also solidified part of its directorial lineup, including previous “Queen Sugar” helmer Lauren Wolkstein, who has been promoted to producing director. Joining her are Lis France, making her TV directorial debut, and Cierra Gaude, who has served various production roles on “Queen Sugar” over multiple seasons and will now direct three episodes of season 5. The director hirings continue DuVernay’s initiative of assembling an all-female directing team throughout the entire series.

“Queen Sugar” is produced by Warner Bros. Television and DuVernay’s Array Filmworks.