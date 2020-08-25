Queen Latifah to Host Facebook Watch Special Commemorating March on Washington Anniversary

To commemorate the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, in which about 250,000 people demonstrated in front of the Lincoln Memorial and Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, will stream a one-hour special hosted by Queen Latifah at on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Executive produced by Will Packer Media and Jesse Collins Entertainment, “Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today” will feature civil rights activists, educators, entertainers and speakers who will address the history and impact of systemic racism, and encourage viewers to vote.

“I can’t think of a more important time than now to recognize the powerful changemakers from the ’60s and how we can bring the same needed energy to the present,” said Latifah. “I hope you love watching this program as much as I loved hosting it.”

Among the guests slated to appear on the Facebook Watch special are Amanda Seales, Angela Rye, Common, Danny Glover, Fat Joe, Heather McGhee, Jamarria Hall, Kendrick Sampson, LaTosha Brown, Matt McGorry, Patrisse Cullors, Rasha Robinson, Reverend Al Sharpton, Riches Reseda, Samantha Francine, Scott Budnick, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Tylik McMillan and Will Packer.

“In order for this to be more than just a moment in time we must be honest and thoughtful about our history and how far we have and haven’t come. This show is in depth and unflinching,” said executive producer Will Packer.

Packer, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Kelly Smith executive produced the special, and Dream Hampton serves as exec producer and showrunner.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an important and historical project that will educate, entertain and inspire the culture,” said Collins.

The special, which streams on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, will also be featured on the social media platform’s #LiftBlackVoices tab.