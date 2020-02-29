×

Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' Reboot Pilot at CBS Casts Lorraine Toussaint

Lorraine Toussaint
Lorraine Toussaint has joined the CBS’ reboot pilot for “The Equalizer,” Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced series lead Queen Latifah and recently announced cast member Liza Lapira. In the reimagined version, Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Toussaint will star as Frieda “Aunty Fry” Lascombe, Robyn’s aunt. She is described as Robyn’s rock who’s been living with her niece and her daughter, Delilah, since Robyn’s divorce. She has an undeniable wisdom and is a truth-teller who tends to be a wary optimist.

Toussaint upcoming TV roles include the Showtime drama “Your Honor” and the CBS All Access series “The Good Fight.” Her other recent credits include a memorable turn on Season 2 of the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” AMC’s “Into the Badlands,” and NBC’s “The Village.” On the film side, she has starred in projects such as “Selma,” “The Glorias,” and the two upcoming releases “Concrete Cowboy” and “Silent Retreat.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists, Frontline Management, and Myman Greenspan.

The original “Equalizer” starred Edward Woodward and ran for four seasons on CBS between 1985 and 1989. It was co-created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan. It was then adapted into two feature films starring Denzel Washington in the title role, with the first debuting in 2014 and the second in 2018.

Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller will serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on the pilot. Queen Latifah will also serve as an executive producer in addition to starring. John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions, Lindheim, and Shakim Compere of Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment will also executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

