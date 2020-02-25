×

Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' Reboot Pilot at CBS Casts Liza Lapira

Liza Lapira
Liza Lapira has signed on to the “Equalizer” reboot pilot currently in the works at CBSVariety has learned.

She joins previously announced series lead Queen Latifah. In the new version of the series, Queen Latifah portrays Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Lapira will star as Melody Chu, described as an edgy bar owner with a wry sense of humor and sunny disposition. Melody is a former colleague of Robyn’s, with whom she’s still great friends, and a highly decorated Air Force sniper in a previous life.

Lapira is no stranger to CBS, having previously starred in the comedy “9JKL” and the drama “Battle Creek” at the network. Her other TV credits include “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life,” “Super Fun Night,” “Don’t Trust the B**** in Apt 23,” and “Dexter.” She also recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed Netflix drama “Unbelievable.” On the feature side, she will be seen in the indie film “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers” and recently starred in the films “Paper Year,” “All I Wish,” and “Someone Marry Barry.”

She is repped by Paradigm and Morris Yorn.

The original “Equalizer” starred Edward Woodward and ran for four seasons on CBS between 1985 and 1989. It was co-created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan. It was then adapted into two feature films starring Denzel Washington in the title role, with the first debuting in 2014 and the second in 2018.

Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller will serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on the pilot. Queen Latifah will also serve as an executive producer in addition to starring. John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions, Lindheim, and Shakim Compere of Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment will also executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

