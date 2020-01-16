×

'Punky Brewster' Sequel Series Ordered at Peacock

Soleil Moon Frye
Peacock is putting Punky in prime position.

NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service has officially greenlit a follow-up series to the classic sitcom “Punky Brewster.” The announcement was made Thursday just hours before NBCU is set to demonstrate the service in a presentation for investors.

The new “Punky Brewster” will see the return of original series star Soleil Moon Frye as well as Cherie Johnson. In the new version, Punky (Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

In addition to Copeland, new cast members include Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell. Freddie Prinze Jr. guest stars in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband. Peacock has ordered a 10-episode first season.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!” Frye said. “I’m grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way. It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”

“Punky Brewster” is produced by Universal Content Productions and Universal Television, which are divisions of the recently christened NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Steve and Jim Armogida serve as writers and executive producers. Frye executive produces along with original series creator David Duclon. Jimmy Fox of Main Even Media also executive produces, as does Jonathan Judge, who directed the pilot.

Among the other shows already ordered at Peacock is a third season of the NBC comedy “AP Bio,” as well as originals like “Angelyne,” “Dr. Death,” “Brave New World,” and a follow-up to “Saved by the Bell.” Peacock does not have a launch date at the time of this publishing but is expected to officially debut in April.

