Showtime Taps Puja Vohra and Garrett Wagner for Key Marketing Roles

Showtime has made two key appointments in its marketing department.

The network has hired Puja Vohra as its new executive vice president of marketing and strategy, while Garrett Wagner, who started his career at Showtime, is returning in the position of executive creative director.

In her new role, Vohra will oversee the company’s focus on performance-based marketing, managing program marketing, media, promotions, digital strategy and social media, as well as Showtime’s newly formed marketing strategy division. Meanwhile Wagner will have oversight of the company’s creative departments including video, print, design and digital creative. The duo will report to Showtime chief marketing officer Michael Engleman, who was appointed to the role eight months ago. 

“By restructuring our organization, we can build from strength, fortifying our legacy of creativity, innovation, and deep, insight-led understanding of our viewer,” said Engleman. “Puja and Garrett are best-in-class leaders in their space. Their skill and ingenuity will help us take Showtime to the next level as a consumer-first premium content company, prepared to capitalize on the opportunities presented by a fast-changing media landscape.”

Vohra most recently served as chief marketing officer for BSE Global, where she directed all marketing, creative and digital efforts for BSE Global properties, including the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. Previously, she served as executive vice president of marketing and digital for truTV, where she was responsible for all marketing campaigns for the network’s slate of programming, including shows such as “At Home with Amy Sedaris” and “Impractical Jokers.” She also served as senior vice president of marketing at Oxygen Media, where she managed the network’s consumer and ad sales marketing teams.

Wagner most recently served as director of global creative marketing for Netflix, where he was responsible for overseeing worldwide marketing for a wide slate of drama series. Prior to that, Wagner was vice president of content and editorial for FX, where he was responsible for creative campaigns for shows like “Fargo,” “Pose” and “The Americans.” Earlier in his career, Wagner was vice president/creative director of Logo, where he helped launch “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

