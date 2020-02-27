×

‘Proud Family’ Revival Ordered to Series at Disney Plus

The Proud Family” revival has officially been greenlit at Disney Plus.

The Disney Channel animated series will return with all new episodes on the streamer, with most of the original voice cast returning. The returning cast members are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud.

The new show, which is titled “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” is currently in production at Disney Television Animation. Series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar are returning to lead the revival along with original series writer Calvin Brown Jr., who will serve as co-executive producer and story editor.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

All previous seasons of “The Proud Family” are currently available on Disney Plus. Rumors of the revival have been swirling for some time, as both Davidson and Payton have previously said they were in talks for new episodes of the show. The original series aired for two seasons on the Disney Channel. “The Proud Family Movie” then aired on the network in 2005.

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney Plus. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of ‘The Proud Family,’ and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney Plus.”

Other shows recently ordered at Disney Plus include a “Turner & Hooch” series starring Josh Peck in the Tom Hanks role and a “Mighty Ducks” series starring Lauren Graham, with Emilio Estevez set to return as Gordon Bombay.

“The genius of the original ‘Proud Family’ series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times,” Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said. “With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share.”

