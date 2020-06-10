‘Promised Neverland’ Live-Action Series in Development at Amazon

“The Promised Neverland” could be coming to Amazon as a live-action series.

Variety has learned that the streamer is developing a live-action English-language adaptation of the popular manga series written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu.

Meghan Malloy is set to write the script. The series will be directed and executive produced by Rodney Rothman, with Masi Oka executive producing along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo. Fox 21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios will produce. Malloy and Rothman both worked on the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.”

In “Promised Neverland,” a group of the smartest kids at a seemingly idyllic orphanage uncover its dark truth when they break a rule to never leave the orphanage grounds. Once the truth is discovered, they begin to plan an escape to save all of the children. To date, the series has sold over 20 million copies.

Oka is an Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, best known for his role on the hit NBC series “Heroes.” He also produced the live-action film adaptation of the anime series “Death Note.” His other current projects include a film adaptation of “Mega Man” as well as “Attack on Titan.”

He is repped by UTA, Luber Roklin and Ziffren Brittenham.

Rothman is the credited co-writer and co-director of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” He previously served as a producer or writer on films such as “22 Jump Street,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” and “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.”

He is repped at UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Malloy started her career as a development assistant at NBCUniversal and Mick Jagger’s Jagged Productions before working as Jon Favreau’s assistant for the films “Chef” and “The Jungle Book.” In 2015 she started working as Rothman’s writer’s assistant.

She is repped by Fourth Wall Management and Hansen Jacobson.