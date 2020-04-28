TV Ratings: Gory ‘Prodigal Son’ Season Finale Misses Out on Audience Bump

The freshman season finale of “Prodigal Son,” which ended on a suitably gruesome note, came in pretty much even on the last few episodes.

Monday’s episode delivered a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.5 million total viewers, which represents the show’s largest audience since Oct. 2019 (albeit only just). Fox is yet to make a renewal decision on the Tom Payne and Michael Sheen series, which currently sits about halfway down its ratings chart for the season. A new episode of “9-1-1” preceded it, coming in at a 1.2 rating and 6.6 million total viewers.

A recap of “The Voice” came second on the night for NBC, pitching in with a 0.9 and 6.6 million pairs of eyeballs. “Songland” ticked down 25% to a 0.6 rating and 3.4 million viewers in the 10 p.m. time slot. Over on ABC, “The Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” came in even at a 0.6 and 2.9 million viewers, followed by freshman dramedy “The Baker and the Beauty” which was also even at a 0.5 and 2.5 million viewers.

Over on the CW, “Roswell, New Mexico” ticked up to a 0.2 rating for the first time this season and 783,000 viewers, its largest tally for five weeks. A new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” also scored a 0.2 and just over 1 million total viewers, followed by a replay of the improv show at a 0.2 and around 900,000 viewers.

CBS aired only replays on Monday night, with “The Neighborhood” leading the way at a 0.6 and 4.9 million viewers, followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola” at a 0.5 and 4.2 million viewers. Reruns of “All Rise” and “Bull” both scored a 0.4, drawing 3.6 million and 4.4 million total viewers respectively.